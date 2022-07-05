UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Discusses KP Fiscal Issues With Federal Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra on Tuesday held a meeting with Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to discuss fiscal issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts.

In a statement, Taimur Jhagra said that he also met with other officials of finance division on KP issues with respect to the fiscal responsibility MoU; in particular the ex-FATA budget and Net Hydel Payment (NHP) payments.

He said that only Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) was championing the interests of KP and the federation.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to immediately ask State Life Insurance to include all 6 million tribal residents in Sehat Card Plus, as interim relief.

The the decision was taken after the federal government stopped free medical facility to around 1.2 million families under Sehat Card.

He said that no one except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf( PTI) and Chairman Imran Khan was serious about mainstreaming ex-FATA.

He said that KP government would ensure that the federal government gave equal rights to the province and the merged districts.

