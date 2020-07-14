Jhagra inaugrates ICU at DHQ hospital Lakki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has visited District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat and inspected various departments of the hospital.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb and District Health Officer( DHO) gave him a detailed briefing on facilities being provided to patients at the hospital.

The minister also inspected the emergency unit, OPDs and other departments including the Corona Isolation Ward and expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities.

He also inaugurated the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital.

On the occasion, he said that the PTI government was paying special attention to the health sector and all necessary steps were being taken in this regard.

He further said that timely and best medical care was provided to the people in far flung areas.

The minister said that PTI government was committed to provide health facilities to people at their door step.