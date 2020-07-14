UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Inaugrates ICU At DHQ Hospital Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Jhagra inaugrates ICU at DHQ hospital Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has visited District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat and inspected various departments of the hospital.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb and District Health Officer( DHO) gave him a detailed briefing on facilities being provided to patients at the hospital.

The minister also inspected the emergency unit, OPDs and other departments including the Corona Isolation Ward and expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities.

He also inaugurated the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital.

On the occasion, he said that the PTI government was paying special attention to the health sector and all necessary steps were being taken in this regard.

He further said that timely and best medical care was provided to the people in far flung areas.

The minister said that PTI government was committed to provide health facilities to people at their door step.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lakki Marwat All Government Best

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

12 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

27 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

27 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

41 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

42 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.