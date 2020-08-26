Jhagra inaugurates Facilitation Center for pensioners

Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Wednesday inaugurated Facilitation Center for pensioners at Accountant General Office here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Wednesday inaugurated Facilitation Center for pensioners at Accountant General Office here.

On the occasion, the Minister said to provide best possible services to the pensioners, a one-window operation facility inaugurated at Accountant General Office adding the sphere of such reforms and facilities would be further extended to district accounts offices.

He said the total pension bill before 15 years was Rs one billion that has now reached to Rs 86 billion.

The Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office made a great achievement by digitalization the pension system, Jhagra said.

After inauguration of the Facilitation Center, the Minister said procedure of official affairs with regard to pension issues would now be worked out under a single roof.

With introduction of new reforms in pension system, he said the objectives of saving time of pensioners and official staff and transparency would be achieved.

He further said that our economy was on road to stability after coming out of the corona virus situation.

The money saved by not making an increase in salaries was being utilized in Sehet Insaf Card to provide maximum relief to those who could not afford expenses in case of need for major treatments.

The Sehet Insaf Card, he said will not benefit a section of society but entire the families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding Rs 7 billion of Revenue Authority would also be used in Sehet Insaf Card.

He said the projects which faced delay due to corona virus situation were now continuing with full swing after release of funds.