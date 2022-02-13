Jhagra inaugurates Parang Market Road at Regi Lalma

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra inaugurated Parang Market Road at Regi Lalma locality here Sunday.

On this occasion, the local elders appreciated uplift schemes in the locality and expressed gratitude to both the Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and MNA Arbab Sher Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the health sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming a precedent for the whole country. He said that the Sehat Card Plus project that had begun from KP was now expanded to the whole province.

Taimur Jhagra said that Pakistan Institute of Cardiology and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) have been issued ISO certificates. He was confident that till 2023, record development schemes would be completed in the province.