Jhagra inaugurates PhD nursing program at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said provision of best healthcare facilities in the province from basic health units to tertiary care hospitals is top priority of the provincial government.

Inaugurating the PhD nursing program at Institute of Nursing Sciences of Khyber Medical University (KMU) as chief guest, he said KMU is playing vital role in training of medical personnel including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists in fulfilling this mission of PTI government.

Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Special Secretary Health Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and Director INS Dr. Daldar Muhammad besides heads of various institutions, faculty and students were present on the occasion.

Jhagra said that he was very happy to know that KMU is the first public sector university in the country to launch a PhD program in Nursing, adding, "We are all proud of the exemplary role played by KMU over the last ten years in gradually bringing diploma courses in various fields of medical education up to BS, MS and PhD levels." He said that education and health were among the top priorities of the present government and work was underway on several major projects in this regard. He said that the biggest challenge for the present government is to make all the small and big health centers of the province functional through the provision of trained staff and other necessary facilities.

He said that the services rendered by KMU Public Health Lab during the Corona pandemic are unforgettable and it is expected that KMU will continue this series of services in other fields with the same professional spirit.

The Minister assured the KMU management that timely completion of the projects under construction at KMU and the cooperation required from the provincial and Federal governments for the functioning of these institutions would be provided on priority basis.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister for Health on KMU Institute of Liver Transplant besides ongoing educational activities in the fields of Public Health, Basic Medical Sciences, Nursing Sciences, Physiotherapy, Medical Education and Paramedics.

He said that before the inception of KMU, only diploma courses in Nursing, Paramedics and other fields of Allied Health Sciences were conducted in the province which were gradually upgraded to BS, MS, M.Phil and Ph.D levels during the last ten years.

He hoped that KMU will soon establish institutes of pharmacy, mental health and pathology. Apart from setting up these institutes, various educational programs will be launched in Swat and Kohat as well as other districts of the province in the near future, he added.