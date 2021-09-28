UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Inaugurates Type-D Hospital In Darazinda, DI Khan

Tue 28th September 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday inaugurated Type-D Hospital at Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday inaugurated Type-D Hospital at Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Jhagra said the provision of basic facilities to the people at their doorstep was among the top priorities of the provincial government.

He said the vision of the government was being appreciated at international level. He said the government was taking solid measures to alleviate poverty in the country.

He said the local doctors and paramedical staff would be hired for the operation of the hospital.

