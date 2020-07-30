Jhagra lauds KP success in containing virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday lauded efforts of all stakeholders for effectively containing coronavirus across the province.

In a statement he said that in managing a virus; the success of the province is worth reflecting how far we have come in our efforts to contain coronavirus.

Sharing latest data on corona virus , the minister said that reported deaths have fallen from a peak of 133 per week to only 37 in the last completed week and cases have fallen from about 4500 per week to around 1300 .

Similarly, patients requiring critical care are only a third of what they were at peak on 17 June; patients on ventilator from 87 to 30, High Dependency Unit (HDU) requiring oxygen from 386 to 122, and ICU from 121 to 41.

He said that early decisive action on a provincial shut down bought us time; investment in healthcare increased treatment capacity; the Prime Minister vision of progressing to a smart lockdown strategy mitigated risk.

Appreciating importance of crucial human element in dealing with pandemic , he said that Mahmood Khan has been decisive and bold in leadership; many senior administrators & health officials have not taken a day off in months; healthcare workers and first responders have been courageous heroes. The NCOC has brought coordination.

He said efforts must continue to tackle challenges and they have to be more sensible on eid occasion.

He said that Cheif Minister was committed to invest in healthcare more than ever before.