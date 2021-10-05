Jhagra Meets CEO AKU Hospital To Discuss Sehat Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:44 PM
Provincial Health Minister, of KPK Taimur Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that the government is considering to include Aga Khan University Hospital ( AKU) in the list of Sehat Card programme to provide free of cost quality medical treatment to residents of the province living in Sindh
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, of KPK Taimur Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that the government is considering to include Aga Khan University Hospital ( AKU) in the list of Sehat Card programme to provide free of cost quality medical treatment to residents of the province living in Sindh .
He made this revelation in a meeting with CEO Aga Khan University Hospital,Shahid Shafi, on the possibility of including the hospital in the Sehat Card programme.
In a statement, he said " Karachi is the largest Pashtun city in the world and we would love to incorporate one of Pakistan's best hospitals in Pakistan's best health insurance programme".