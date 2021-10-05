UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Meets CEO AKU Hospital To Discuss Sehat Programme

Provincial Health Minister, of KPK Taimur Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that the government is considering to include Aga Khan University Hospital ( AKU) in the list of Sehat Card programme to provide free of cost quality medical treatment to residents of the province living in Sindh

He made this revelation in a meeting with CEO Aga Khan University Hospital,Shahid Shafi, on the possibility of including the hospital in the Sehat Card programme.

In a statement, he said " Karachi is the largest Pashtun city in the world and we would love to incorporate one of Pakistan's best hospitals in Pakistan's best health insurance programme".

