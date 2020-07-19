UrduPoint.com
Jhagra- Optimistic About Bringing PSL Matches To Peshawar Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Jhagra- optimistic about bringing PSL matches to Peshawar next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Sunday announced good news for cricket lovers that Pakistan Super League ( PSL) matches would be held in Peshawar next year.

In a statement on social media, he said, " Some good news for Hayatabad. We will hopefully bring PSL to Peshawar next year and to the wonderful ground in the sports complex in Hayatabad".

He further said that as we develop this ground, we agreed to keep the beautiful grassy banks that could give this ground a unique character in Pakistan.

He said that Arbab Niaz Stadium, the traditional Peshawar Cricket venue is under development and should look fantastic once finished.

"But by developing the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium to international standard, Peshawar will have the opportunity of having two great facilities", he said.

He along with along with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa busted the two cricket venue on Sunday to inspect development work.

