Jhagra prays for early recovery of Foreign Minister , SAPM health from corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra on Monday extended best wishes and prayed for early recovery of Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza from coronavirus.

In his tweet , he said "My wishes and prayers for both the foreign minister and the SAMP on health for early recovery from coronavirus".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi through tweet informed about being tested positive for COVID-19 and having mild symptoms.

He requested his well-wishers to remember him in their prayers for recovery.

Dr. Zafar Mirza immediately quarantined himself at home after tested positive for COVID- 19.