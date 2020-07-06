UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Prays For Early Recovery Of Foreign Minister , SAPM Health From Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Jhagra prays for early recovery of Foreign Minister , SAPM health from corona virus

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra on Monday extended best wishes and prayed for early recovery of Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra on Monday extended best wishes and prayed for early recovery of Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza from coronavirus.

In his tweet , he said "My wishes and prayers for both the foreign minister and the SAMP on health for early recovery from coronavirus".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi through tweet informed about being tested positive for COVID-19 and having mild symptoms.

He requested his well-wishers to remember him in their prayers for recovery.

Dr. Zafar Mirza immediately quarantined himself at home after tested positive for COVID- 19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

4 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

49 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Trump Job Approval Stabilizes at 38% Following Pro ..

3 minutes ago

China asks India to jointly push for de-escalation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.