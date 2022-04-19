Jhagra reject rumors of rolling back health card programme

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday rejected the rumors about rolling back the Health card programme in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday rejected the rumors about rolling back the Health card programme in the province.

Tweeting from his official Twitter account, the minister expressed that there is absolutely no truth in rumors that the Sehat Card programme is being discontinued.

"In Pakhtunkhwa, the programme is independent, adding in the next cabinet meeting, we will approve legislation to ensure that universal health coverage is mandated by law in KP" the tweets read.

The tweets also read that close to 1.1 million individuals have benefited from the Sehat Card in KP, and they will take the programme from strength to strength.

In March alone, over 80,000 KP residents benefited from the Sehat Card, he added. Jhagra said that the health card will continue, because it is now a demand of the people.