Jhagra Takes Notice Of IKD Director Doing Private Practice

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:20 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra Thursday directed Board of Governors to take action against Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD) Peshawar Director who is also serving a private medical center as a director

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra Thursday directed board of Governors to take action against Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD) Peshawar Director who is also serving a private medical center as a director.

Taking notice of a tweet in which a citizen draw his attention towards a conflict of interest by a senior doctor, who is director of IKD as well as director of a private medical center named Makka Medical Center in Peshawar.

Taimur Jhagra in a reply said that Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) act is clear that Managing Directors, head of departments and those in key positions of government institutes would not practice privately.

"Anyone flouting rules is being unfair to the many people following the law," he said.

He directed the Board of Governors to take immediate action.

