Jhagra terms budget as 'pro-growth'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday termed the fiscal year 2021-22 budget as 'pro-growth'.

Expressing his satisfaction over the Federal budget, he expressed the hope that it would bring economic prosperity in the country.

He appreciated allocation for Ehsaas programme and Sehat Card and reduction in taxes.