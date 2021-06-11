UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Terms Budget As 'pro-growth'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:12 PM

Jhagra terms budget as 'pro-growth'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday termed the fiscal year 2021-22 budget as 'pro-growth'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday termed the fiscal year 2021-22 budget as 'pro-growth'.

Expressing his satisfaction over the Federal budget, he expressed the hope that it would bring economic prosperity in the country.

He appreciated allocation for Ehsaas programme and Sehat Card and reduction in taxes.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget

Recent Stories

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

4 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

4 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Children in Ethiopia's Tigray Region a ..

4 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

57 minutes ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

57 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.