Jhagra Terms Ghazanfar's Joining PTI As Setback For ANP

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Sunday welcomed Ghazanfar Bilour on joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and termed it a major breakthrough for PTI in the provincial political circles.

Jhagra accompanied by Ghanzafar Bilour stated this while addressing a a joint press conference flanked by Minister Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash here at Peshawar Press Club.

He said Ghazanfar was an industrialist and later's input would be beneficial for the PTI government in streamlining economic affairs of the province. The finance minister termed it a big setback to ANP in the province.

Jhagra said that Bilour family was behind the support of ANP in the provincial capital and PTI has succeeded in bringing the important member of them to its fold.

He said that Ghazafar Bilour was a renowned businessman and remained president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) he would help the KP government in resolving business related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kamran Bangash said that with the joining of Ghazanfar Bilour, the party has obtained the support of the business community in the province.

He said PTI was the most popular political party having huge mandate of public in the province.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa believed in the policies of PTI and have trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour said that joining PTI was his personal matter. He said "those who were saying about me that I have no political background should keep in mind that I had contested elections in 2013." Ghazanfar asked critics of his decision of joining PTI that not try to teach him politics, adding, he was a worker in ANP and would be the same in PTI also.

He said he took the decision after being inspired by the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan about the development of the country.

Inflation is an international phenomenon however the PTI government was trying its best to overcome and resolve the long lasting problems of people, he added.

