Jhagra to represent KP in Geneva conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the international conference to be held in Geneva, Switzerland on January 9.

The Spokesman of the minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delegation left for Geneva and Minister for Finance Timur Jhagra will represent the province.

The provincial minister will inform the international donors about the devastating flood in KP and government measures and steps taken for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.