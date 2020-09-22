UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra To Review Of Health Facilities Under Sehat Sahulat Programme

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Jhagra to review of health facilities under Sehat Sahulat Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said that under the Sehat Sahulat Programme a review process of health facilities in 54 hospitals of Zone One Malakand has been begun.

He said that NADRA will provide data for the provision of health cards in Zone One while Health Insurance Programme (HIP) will begin in last week of the next month (October) as per schedule.

He expressed these views during a video link review meeting regarding Sehat Sahulat Programme with State Life Insurance Company (SLIC). During meeting the State Life Insurance Company informed about progress made regarding health insurance scheme so far. Besides, Chairman SLIC other officials of the company also attended the meeting.

The review of health facilities in the hospitals of Zone II Hazara will begin from September 29, 2020.

The meeting was told that all steps taken for the provision of health insurance to the whole population of the province are completing on time.

On this occasion, the Health Minister also directed the launching of an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of the Universal Health Insurance Programme amongst the people.

He said that the programme will begin in Malakand division next month and from November this year in Hazara division, saying that from January next year all population of the province will take benefit of the Universal Health Insurance Programme.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Progress Malakand January September October November 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day

6 minutes ago

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah students to return to school next week

36 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

51 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 94,711

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.