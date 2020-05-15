Jhagra urges public, traders to adopt precautionary measures against corona

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said the decision to ease lockdown has been taken keeping in view financial problems of people but both federal and provincial governments were monitoring the situation vigilantly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said the decision to ease lockdown has been taken keeping in view financial problems of people but both Federal and provincial governments were monitoring the situation vigilantly.

In a statement, he said that financial miseries of people has been considered while announcing ease in lockdown, however situation was being watched closely. He said the existing scenario demands precaution on part of both public and traders, adding the awareness among people about precautionary measures was of supreme importance to contain coronavirus.

The minister said the entire population was facing the brunt of irresponsibility shown by a handful of people, adding the public should change their attitude and help government to prevent spread of corona virus.

Jhagra said the government was making result oriented efforts to eradicate all the diseases besides vaccination of children and prevention of dengue fever.