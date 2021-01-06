UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Visits Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital, Ayub Density College

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Jhagra visits Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital, Ayub Density College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital and under construction Ayub Dentistry College in Abbottabad and reviewed development projects.

Flanked by Chairman board of Governors Dr Asim Yousaf, the minister was briefed about the 3-year performance of the hospital and the achievements.

It was informed that the hospital management made renovation of all the operation theaters from their own funds without seeking funds from the provincial government.

It was told that during the earthquake the operation theaters and different parts of the dentistry college were damaged and were currently being renovated, while angiography and MRI machines were also made available for the patients.

The minister appreciated the efforts and development projects of BoG ATH and assured to get more funds for ATH soon.

Related Topics

Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

7 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

17 minutes ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

37 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

38 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

42 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.