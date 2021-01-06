Jhagra visits Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital, Ayub Density College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital and under construction Ayub Dentistry College in Abbottabad and reviewed development projects.

Flanked by Chairman board of Governors Dr Asim Yousaf, the minister was briefed about the 3-year performance of the hospital and the achievements.

It was informed that the hospital management made renovation of all the operation theaters from their own funds without seeking funds from the provincial government.

It was told that during the earthquake the operation theaters and different parts of the dentistry college were damaged and were currently being renovated, while angiography and MRI machines were also made available for the patients.

The minister appreciated the efforts and development projects of BoG ATH and assured to get more funds for ATH soon.