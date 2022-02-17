Jhagra visits hospitals to inspect reforms process

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday paid a surprise visit to hospitals of Peshawar including Naseerullah Babar Hospital which is one of pilot secondary hospitals for reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday paid a surprise visit to hospitals of Peshawar including Naseerullah Babar Hospital which is one of pilot secondary hospitals for reforms.

He said that increase in OPD and exceptionally positive patient satisfaction very obvious, made possible by empowering the hospital Medical Superintendent (MS), granting financial power through functional Health Management Councils at the hospital level, and strict discipline with HR management including duty rotas.

Real change in a part of the health system often ignored.The health department challenge is to replicate this in secondary hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

He said that a new dental block, a new OPD pharmacy, queue management system, other infrastructure improvements in record time have all made possible by our secondary hospitals reform strategy.

He said that great to see a significantly improved facilities at hospital through the tireless efforts of Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Fakhruddin, addingall of this has been led by the hospital management.

The minister said that hygiene standards have improved massively with outsourcing of janitorial services and staff now visible across the hospital.