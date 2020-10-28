Jhagra visits Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and was apprised about facilities being provided to patients.

MPA, Malik Wajid, Special Secretary Health, Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Muhammad Siraj and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister visited Minor Operation Theatre, Orthopedic, Emergency Section and Pharmacy Department. He also met with patients and inquired about health of patients.

He said that provision of healthcare facilities to masses was among top most priorities of the government. He said that efforts were underway to improve service delivery in hospitals of the province and provide them needed facilities for better patient care.