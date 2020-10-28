UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Visits Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:46 PM

Jhagra visits Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and was apprised about facilities being provided to patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday visited Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital and was apprised about facilities being provided to patients.

MPA, Malik Wajid, Special Secretary Health, Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Muhammad Siraj and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister visited Minor Operation Theatre, Orthopedic, Emergency Section and Pharmacy Department. He also met with patients and inquired about health of patients.

He said that provision of healthcare facilities to masses was among top most priorities of the government. He said that efforts were underway to improve service delivery in hospitals of the province and provide them needed facilities for better patient care.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

3 minutes ago

Guinea opposition chief says blockade of home lift ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Culture announces winners of ‘Dubai Creati ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi-Led Arab Coalition Says Houthi Drones Carryi ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Sindh assures resolving business communit ..

2 minutes ago

Lukoil Hopes Crude Prices to Top $50 in H1 2021, A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.