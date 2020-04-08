Jhagra visits Public Health Reference Lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Jhagra Wednesday visited KP Public Health Reference Laboratory Khyber Medical University (KMU) and inspected its various sections.

He was also briefed by Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr. Arshad Javaid about the corona testing facilities in the laboratory.

Speaking at the occasion, health minister said that corona testing capacity would be increased to 2000 tests daily. He said that all the problems in public health laboratory would be resolved and new machinery would be provided to increase its capacity.

He also urged people to join hands for the eradication of corona virus and said that all the help and assistance would be given to corona patients.