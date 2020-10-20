Jhagra visits QHMC Nowshera, inspects various sections

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday visited Qazi Hussain Medical Complex (QHMC) Nowshera and inspected its various sections

During his visit, he inquired about facilities being provided to patients and apprised himself about problems of patients.

Speaking on the occasion, he said development of hospital and improvement of healthcare facilities was among priorities of the government. He directed the hospital administration to focus resolution of problems faced by patients and facilitate them in getting needed assistance.

He also assured hospital administration for cooperation by the government, saying, their issues would be addressed.

Health Special Secretary Syed Farooq Jamil, Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza and officials concerned of health department were also present on the occasion.