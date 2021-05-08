UrduPoint.com
Jhagra Visits Ramadan Sasta Bazaars, Utility Stores In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:25 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday visited Ramadan Sasta bazaars and utility stores in Peshawar and inspected the quality and availability of food items including flour and sugar etc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday visited Ramadan Sasta bazaars and utility stores in Peshawar and inspected the quality and availability of food items including flour and sugar etc.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood was also accompanied by the Minister during his visit. The Provincial Minister first visited the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar set up by the government on University Road for the convenience of the citizens, where he inspected the food items available at fixed rates issued by the district government.

He also spoke to a citizen present on the spot.

Later, Taimur Jhagra also visited the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in Hayatabad and inspected the availability of flour and other food items, including sugar, ghee. He appreciated the performance of the administration in making the best arrangements and providing facilities to the citizens in these Sasta Bazaars.

During the visit to Hayatabad Sasta Bazaar, the citizens also highlighted some minor issues faced by them and the provincial minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to rectify them immediately.

On the occasion, he said that all the food items including flour and sugar are available in the Ramadan bazaars set up by the provincial government for the people of the province. The government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Taimur Jhagra also visited a utility store in Hayatabad and expressed satisfaction over the availability of fixed rate wherein the flour and sugar were also available. Mr. Jhagra directed the officials of the Utility store to treat everyone with due respect and ensure that each and every one would be facilitated.

