Jhagra Visits RHC, School At Regi

Jhagra visits RHC, School at Regi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here Saturday visits Regi High School No. 1 and Rural Health Centre (RHC) Regi Model Town in his constituency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here Saturday visits Regi High School No. 1 and Rural Health Centre (RHC) Regi Model Town in his constituency.

During his visit, he inspected construction work on new bloc of the school and directed to complete the building at the earliest.

He also assured provision of required funds for completion of new bloc and announced computer laboratory for the school.

He also visited class rooms and met with students and teachers. He also urged teachers and students to follow Standard Operating Procedures against coronavirus pandemic.

He also visited RHC Regi and inspected facilities being provided to patients. He said that government is planning to further improve healthcare system in the facility adding all the Basic Health Units and RHCs would be upgraded in next six months.

