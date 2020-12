Jhagra visits Sholam Hospital in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Saturday visited Sholam Hospital in South Waziristan and inspected its various sections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provision of best healthcare facilities to people was among top priorities of government.

He said that government is outsourcing seven more hospitals of merged tribal districts to ensure treatment facilities to people residing in remote areas of merged districts.

He said that huge allocations have been made for improvement of healthcare system in merged areas. He also visited operation theatre and different wards of Sholam Hospital.

Special Secretary Health, Dr. Farooq Jamil, Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Yahya and concerned officials were present on the occasion.