UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Visits Sholam Hospital In South Waziristan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Jhagra visits Sholam Hospital in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Saturday visited Sholam Hospital in South Waziristan and inspected its various sections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provision of best healthcare facilities to people was among top priorities of government.

He said that government is outsourcing seven more hospitals of merged tribal districts to ensure treatment facilities to people residing in remote areas of merged districts.

He said that huge allocations have been made for improvement of healthcare system in merged areas. He also visited operation theatre and different wards of Sholam Hospital.

Special Secretary Health, Dr. Farooq Jamil, Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Yahya and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

1 hour ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

1 hour ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.