Jhagra welcomes Ghazanfar to PTI fold

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Sunday welcomed Ghazanfar Bilour to PTI saying his services would prove helpful in the economic uplift of the province.

In a video statement issued here on Sunday, he said Bilour family was behind the support of ANP in the provincial capital and PTI has succeeded in bringing the important member of them to its fold.

The provincial minister said Ghazafar Bilour was a renowned businessman and remained president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Due to his affiliation with PTI he hoped that the party would obtain the support of business community.