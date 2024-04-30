Open Menu

Jhal Chowk, Satian Road Cleared From Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Jhal Chowk, Satian road cleared from encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Anti-encroachment staff of the Municipal Corporation removed all types of illegal setups in front of shops including sheds on both sides of the Satiana road, here on Tuesday.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo supervised the operation.

According to official sources, heavy machinery was used to demolish sheds and other concrete setups.

The Chief Officer warned the shopkeepers to avoid encroachment in front of shops otherwise action will be taken against them.

He said that the operation would continue and violators would be sent behind bars.

