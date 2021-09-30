UrduPoint.com

Jhal Jaho-Bela Road To Be Game Changer For South Balochistan: Hassni

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Ramin Jan Muhammad Hassni Thursday said the construction of Jhal Jaho-Bela road would be a game changer for South Balochistan region as it would bring prosperity, development and employment for local people.

Talking to APP, he said the road would expand the connectivity and employment activities in the region and some 3,000 people would get jobs from the project.

Ramin said the previous government initiated development projects only on paper in Balochistan but nothing happened on ground as merely foundation planks were laid on the spot.

First time in the history of Balochistan, he said the government has initiated mega projects including small scale development schemes in every area of the province.

The Federal government has allocated a huge fund for the uplift of the province, where the people of Balochistan were acknowledging the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to initiate multiple developments projects in the province, he added.

Ramin said Balochistan government has constructed some 2,647 kilometers blacktop roads in the province during its tenure aiming to provide best infrastructure facilities and easy connectivity to markets.

He informed that the provincial government has initiated the construction work on 550 new road projects.

"A sum of Rs 7 billion has been earmarked during financial year 2021-22 for construction of roads with the focus to provide best communication facility to the masses," he told.

"The construction of Jhal Jaho-Bela road has great importance as it would enhance trade activities with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian states," the BAP leader said.

The project would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of areas of Balochistan, but also have positive impacts on the economy of entire region, he added.

The 80 kilometer Jhaal Jaho-Bela was the project of Balochistan government which was being constructed by the National Highways Authority. The project would be completed in three years at the cost of Rs 11,835 million.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the project. With the completion of the said road project, around 2,645 vehicles would be able to travel smoothly on the Jhal-Bela road.

The 2-lane highway will facilitate the movement of the people of Balochistan to other areas and would also increase economic, social, industrial, commercial, agricultural, tourism and cultural activities in the area.

/395

