Jhang AC shot dead allegedly by close relative in Langrana

Police say Imran Jaffar who was serving as Assistant Commissioner in Jhang was on visit to his native village where the quarrel took place between him and his cousins over a petty issue of a sewerage line in street that eventually became the cause of his death.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report on the incident from the inspector general of Punjab police.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the AC’s murder and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased, Imran Jaffer. He also ordered immediate arrest of his killers.

The PMS Officers Association has also condemned the murder and demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

The association president Naveed Shahzad Mirza, offered condolences to the bereaved family and his sincerest prayers for the departed soul.

The reports said jaffar had differences with his cousins living next door over a sewerage line in the street. Jaffar exchanged words with his cousins over the said issue of sewerage line outside his house on Sunday. The reports said that one of his cousins Sohail Warbhoo got infuriated who shot him and left him injured who was taken to Bhowana Tehsil Headquarters Hospital but could not survive.

Following the incident, DPO Bilal Iftekhar reached the village, met the bereaved family and assured them of justice. The DPO also constituted different teams to arrest the suspects who had fled the scene.

The victim survived by a widow and a minor son.