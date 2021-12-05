Jhang assistant commissioner Imran Jaffar shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) -:Assistant Commissioner Jhang Imran Jaffar was shot dead at his hometown situated in the limits of Langrana police station, on Sunday.

Chiniot police said Imran Jaffar was present at his home in Chak No 237 when his relatives opened fire on him, killing him on the spot and fled.

Police concerned reached the crime scene and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Bhowana for postmortem.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

Meanwhile, DPO Chiniot Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar reached the crime scene and issued necessary directions to the police officers.

He said that police teams have been constituted to arrest the killer.