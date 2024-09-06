Jhang Celebrates Pakistan Defence Day With Patriotic Fervour
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The citizens of Jhang district on Friday celebrated Pakistan Defence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.
According to APP Correspondent, special prayers were offered in mosques across the district after the Fajr (dawn) prayers, seeking solidarity for Pakistan and praying for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and safety of the country.
A rally was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO (District Police Officer) Capt. R. Bilal Iftikhar Kiani.
The rally was participated by heads of government departments, members of civil society, students, media personnel, lawyers, and teachers.
The participants chanted slogans in support of the defenders of Pakistan and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC paid tribute to the martyrs and the brave soldiers of Pakistan.
The DPO said that the nation could not forget the history of its defenders and that the Pakistan Army has proven to be the best in the world.
Additionally, a seminar was organized by the Chenab academy where speakers highlighted the stories of the brave Pakistani soldiers on September 6, the day when the country's armed forces thwarted an Indian attack in the 1965 war.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Musadik visits Shaheed Major Usman Ullah's residence2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president pays tribute to Sept 6 martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates Pakistan Defense Day with patriotic ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day observed across country12 minutes ago
-
Shaheed constable Shahzaib's killer, Ahsan alias Deedar killed in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Traders hail efforts of SCCI for resolving U-turn issue in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held for late senior Journalist Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry12 minutes ago
-
Man held for visa fraud12 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates KMU E-Examination Centre, distributes laptops12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister20 minutes ago
-
Education Department holds event to pay tribute to martyrs22 minutes ago
-
Man injured during dacoity bid22 minutes ago