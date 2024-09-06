Open Menu

Jhang Celebrates Pakistan Defence Day With Patriotic Fervour

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The citizens of Jhang district on Friday celebrated Pakistan Defence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

According to APP Correspondent, special prayers were offered in mosques across the district after the Fajr (dawn) prayers, seeking solidarity for Pakistan and praying for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and safety of the country.

A rally was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO (District Police Officer) Capt. R. Bilal Iftikhar Kiani.

The rally was participated by heads of government departments, members of civil society, students, media personnel, lawyers, and teachers.

The participants chanted slogans in support of the defenders of Pakistan and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC paid tribute to the martyrs and the brave soldiers of Pakistan.

The DPO said that the nation could not forget the history of its defenders and that the Pakistan Army has proven to be the best in the world.

Additionally, a seminar was organized by the Chenab academy where speakers highlighted the stories of the brave Pakistani soldiers on September 6, the day when the country's armed forces thwarted an Indian attack in the 1965 war.

