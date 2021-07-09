Jhang DC visits land record centres

JHANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl visited the land record centers (LRCs) at Kot Lakhnana and Khewa here on Friday.

He appreciated that all services were being provided at the centers and applicants were being facilitated in all respects.

He directed the centre administration to arrange for proper sitting place and drinking water for the visitors at all LRCs. He directed the staff to provide relief to applicants as per vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.