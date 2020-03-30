Jhang Deputy Commissioner visits city areas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited different localities on Monday to inspect the lockdown situation in the city

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited different localities on Monday to inspect the lockdown situation in the city.

He said that all arrangements had been made to shift suspected patients in quarantine centres, where doctors and paramedics had already been deputed with full protective kits.

The DC also visited Athara Hazari, Ahmedpur Sial, Shorkot and Garhmaharaja areas and reviewed administrative measure to cope with the coronavirus situation.

The assistant commissioners gave him briefing about their respective areas.