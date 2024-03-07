Open Menu

Jhang District Administration Clears City Of Encroachments Before Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Jhang district administration clears city of encroachments before Ramadan

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is swiftly removing encroachments on Thursday from the city ahead of Ramadan

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is swiftly removing encroachments on Thursday from the city ahead of Ramadan.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Jhang ensures encroachments are eradicated before Ramadan, emphasizing unhindered pathways.

Within three days, significant progress has been made, rendering numerous areas encroachment-free.

This initiative aims to enhance public safety and convenience during religious observances, exemplifying the administration's commitment to maintaining orderly urban spaces.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Jhang Progress From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

6 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

8 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

10 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

24 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

10 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

5 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

5 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

5 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

5 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Instit ..

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

5 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan