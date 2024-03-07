Jhang district administration clears city of encroachments before Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is swiftly removing encroachments on Thursday from the city ahead of Ramadan.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Jhang ensures encroachments are eradicated before Ramadan, emphasizing unhindered pathways.

Within three days, significant progress has been made, rendering numerous areas encroachment-free.

This initiative aims to enhance public safety and convenience during religious observances, exemplifying the administration's commitment to maintaining orderly urban spaces.

