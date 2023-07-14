Jhang District Administration initiate work on various schemes

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :District administration started work on various schemes of public welfare under Punjab Cities Program Spokesperson Jhang district administration told on Friday.

According to the report, a project of fixing tuff tiles on the roadsides for pedestrians, has been initiated at the estimated cost of Rs 146100000.

A spokesman of the district administration said the project included roads from Laila Majnon gate to station chowk, from Jhang bazaar chowk to Akbari road, from Dhajji road to bazaar Khitianwala, Sargodha road to Milad chowk and Dhup Sarri chowk to Ahrar Park.

Officers of district administration will monitor the quality and standard of the work on daily bases, he added.

Basharat Anjum