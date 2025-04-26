Jhang District Observes Complete Strike In Solidarity With Palestine
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A complete strike was observed in Jhang district to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims. Businesses, markets, and bazaars remained closed, and people took to the streets, carrying Palestinian flags and raising pro-Palestinian slogans.
Political, religious, and social organizations held rallies, expressing their support for the Palestinian cause and opposing Israel's actions. Protesters demanded that the Muslim world take a strong stance against Israel to stop the killings of innocent Palestinians.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding40 seconds ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims42 seconds ago
-
AJK Civil Society takes to street agitation against Indian Indus River Treaty suspension44 seconds ago
-
AJK PM orders monitoring of development projects47 seconds ago
-
Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast50 seconds ago
-
Traffic awareness campaign launched for students in Kohat51 seconds ago
-
Historic strike in Mirpurkhas shows solidarity with Gaza, Palestine53 seconds ago
-
ETEA screening test conducted in Kohat with transparency55 seconds ago
-
Jhang District observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine57 seconds ago
-
BISE Kohat ensures transparency in Intermediate exams58 seconds ago
-
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to highlight Kashmir issue1 minute ago
-
India exploiting Kashmir for malicious political objectives: Mishal Malik11 minutes ago