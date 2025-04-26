Jhang District observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A complete strike was observed in Jhang district to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims. Businesses, markets, and bazaars remained closed, and people took to the streets, carrying Palestinian flags and raising pro-Palestinian slogans.

Political, religious, and social organizations held rallies, expressing their support for the Palestinian cause and opposing Israel's actions. Protesters demanded that the Muslim world take a strong stance against Israel to stop the killings of innocent Palestinians.

APP/dba/378