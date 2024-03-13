Jhang Food Authority takes action against substandard milk sales

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Food Safety teams of Jhang Food Authority on Wednesday conducted thorough checks on milk tankers across different roads, examining a total of 16890 liters of milk.

As a result of these inspections, cash fines were imposed on sellers of substandard milk, and 50 milliliters of milk were discarded.

The teams also extended their scrutiny to milk shops and milk collecting centers, leading to the closure of various food points.

Additionally, owners of food shops were penalized for using substandard oil, expired ingredients, and the sale of banned items. Warning advisories were issued to food points, urging them to make the necessary changes to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

This proactive action by the Food Authority underscores their commitment to upholding food safety standards and ensuring the well-being of consumers within the district of Jhang.

