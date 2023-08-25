Jhang gears up for "Ab Gaon Chamken Gay" initiative to transform villages

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Friday presided over a meeting to set the stage for the launch of drive "Ab Gaon Chamken Gay" across the district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Friday presided over a meeting to set the stage for the launch of drive "Ab Gaon Chamken Gay" across the district.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, health officials, representatives from the District Council, Local Government members, and other concerned departments, delved into the comprehensive arrangements required for the initiative.

Highlighting the Punjab government's proactive stance to uplift rural areas, the DC emphasized the importance of this initiative as a frontline policy.

He underscored that the drive was a distinctive undertaking of the local government, poised to elevate the living standards of villages across the district of Jhang.

Cleanliness, a cornerstone of this endeavour, is set to sweep through 91 union councils within the district. The district administration is actively recruiting sanitary staff on a daily wage basis and acquiring loader rickshaws to bolster this commendable campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Niazi said a nominal sanitation fee structure has been devised to finance this crucial mission.

Households will be charged Rs 100, shopkeepers Rs 200, while petrol pumps and marriage halls will contribute Rs 1000 each. The data compilation for this initiative will be overseen by Assistant Commissioners, ensuring meticulous implementation.

To further foster community engagement, a village committee will be formed in every village. Monitoring the attendance and performance of the sanitary staff will be facilitated through a dedicated app to stream the operations.

In a pivotal directive, Deputy Commissioner Niazi called upon petrol pump owners to establish separate washrooms for women at all petrol stations, promoting gender inclusivity.

As the "Ab Gaon Chamken Gay" initiative gains momentum, the collective efforts of the local government and the community at large are poised to bring about a positive and visible transformation in Jhang's villages.