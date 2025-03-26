Jhang Police Crack Down On Vehicle Lifters, Recover Stolen Goods Worth Rs12.9 Crore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad of Jhang police on Wednesday arrested five notorious motorcycle lifters and dacoits, recovering stolen goods valued at a staggering Rs12.9 crore. According to the sources of Jhang police, the successful operation resulted in the seizure of 70 stolen motorcycles, three rickshaws, and cash amounting to Rs9 lakh.
The District Police Officer (DPO) Capt.
(retd) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani commended the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad for their outstanding performance, awarding them certificates and cash prizes.
The DPO also emphasized that the crackdown against vehicle lifters would continue unabated, as the police remain committed to fighting crime and ensuring public safety. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police, stressing that collective efforts are essential to minimizing crime in society.
APP/dba/378
