Jhangir Condemns Attack On Check Post In Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Political, social leader Jhangir Shah condemned the attack on a security force check post in Bannu district on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, he said that the security personnel who sacrificed their lives to protect the lives and property of the people are the pride of our nation.

He said that we welcomed the decision of the Apex Committee to approve a comprehensive military operation against terrorists.

While paying tribute to martyrs of security forces in attack, he said that the sacrifices of security forces would not go in vain.

He expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred persons.

He said that the Pakistan Army and other security forces are engaged in operations against terrorists to eradicate terrorism from the country.

