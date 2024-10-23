Jhangir Terms 26th Constitutional Amendment As Victory For State, Democracy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Political leader Jhangir Khan termed the 26th constitutional amendment as a victory for the state, politics and democracy.
In his statement issued here, he also congratulated people for the approval of this constitutional amendment.
Jahangir Khan said that with the 26th constitutional amendment, political stability, supremacy of democracy and public welfare would be given considerable priority in the country.
He said that the voice of democracy would be prevailed.
He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman, ANP Amal Wali Khan, MQM leaders have taken a timely and commendable decision in the right direction for which they deserved congratulations.
He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not support the constitutional amendment just to please Imran Khan which the nation would never forgive.
He said that the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment by two-thirds majority by the National Assembly and the Senate is an important success of democracy.
He said that in the near future history would be proved that the 26th constitutional amendment reflects the democratic rights of Pakistani people and politicians.
The constitutional amendment will promote political stability including fair distribution of rights and resources between the federation and the provinces, he said.
