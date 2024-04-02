(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday has completed the renovation of Esarul Qasmi Park, fulfilling a long-standing public demand in Jhang.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair visited the park after its renovation and planted the first tree in a symbolic gesture.

More trees will be planted and lighting will be installed to enhance the park's ambiance.

He said, "The rehabilitation of this park is a testament to our commitment to providing public spaces for the enjoyment of our citizens."

He said the Municipal Committee has also launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive in the city and added residents are encouraged to report any cleanliness issues to the committee to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

APP/dba/378