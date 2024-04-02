Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park Reopened For Public
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday has completed the renovation of Esarul Qasmi Park, fulfilling a long-standing public demand in Jhang.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair visited the park after its renovation and planted the first tree in a symbolic gesture.
More trees will be planted and lighting will be installed to enhance the park's ambiance.
He said, "The rehabilitation of this park is a testament to our commitment to providing public spaces for the enjoyment of our citizens."
He said the Municipal Committee has also launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive in the city and added residents are encouraged to report any cleanliness issues to the committee to ensure a clean and healthy environment.
APP/dba/378
