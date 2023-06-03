Jhelum district rejoices as decades-long demand for two main highways becomes reality

(@FahadShabbir)

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant development, the long-standing demand of the people of the Jhelum district has finally been fulfilled with the completion of two main highways spanning over a distance of five kilometers.

The project, which includes the Shandar Chowk to Jada main highway and the Jamia school to Katchery Link Road, was inaugurated by Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday.

The main road covers a distance of 3 kilometers, while the link road measures 2 kilometers.

The completion of these vital highways, at a cost of 21.55 million rupees, marks a major milestone in addressing the transportation challenges faced by the residents. The restored and reconstructed roadways are expected to bring relief to the public, alleviating their frustrations and improving daily commutes.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Bilal Azhar Kayani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the area. He emphasized the significance of the restoration and reconstruction of these highways, stating that they have effectively resolved the long-standing pain and suffering endured by the community.

Kayani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab government for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the project. He also commended the diligent efforts of the authorities involved in ensuring the timely completion and maintaining the highest quality standards.

Kayani said the completion of these highways signified a renewed momentum in Jhelum's journey of development, particularly in the NA-60 constituency.

He reiterated the incumbent government's commitment to serving the people, saying that serving people is a form of worship. In the coming days, the government would take additional steps for bringing relief to people with a focus on resolving electricity supply problems in the area, he added.

Kayani said that development projects in NA-60, including roads and electricity infrastructure, would be executed promptly "with Pakistan Speed" and without compromising on quality. He stressed the importance of thorough supervision and vowed to improve sectors such as healthcare and education to provide relief and sustainable solutions to the community.

He assured the public that the government would provide them with all-inclusive service, catering to all sections of the constituency, with a particular emphasis on the youth.

Kayani hailed the allocation of 1100 billion rupees to the Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "This funding commitment demonstrates the government's unwavering dedication to the people's welfare and national development." The PM's aide further revealed ongoing discussions with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to secure funds for the long-standing demand for the Lilla Jhelum Road project.

While reflecting on the past, Kayani expressed his regret over the previous administration's focus on personal gain, asserting that the current government is dedicated to serving the nation and fostering economic growth.

He acknowledged the challenging economic conditions but affirmed the government's determination to accelerate the development journey, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate economic activities across the country.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed a display of support and a slogan chanted in favour of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the present government.

Attendees expressed their gratitude for the successful completion of the project, which is expected to significantly enhance the lives of the local population and pave the way for further development in the Jhelum district.