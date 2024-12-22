Jhelum launches major anti-encroachment drive, warnings issued to violators

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Municipal Committee Jhelum has embarked on a massive operation to remove encroachments from the city, following orders from the Punjab government. Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Maysam Abbas has instructed the committee to take strict action against encroachers, warning that no concessions will be made during the operation.

The drive, led by Administrator Municipal Committee Additional Deputy Commissioner General Saba Sahar and CO Municipal Committee Jhelum Mubarak Ali Khan, has already removed hundreds of encroachments, including permanent and temporary structures. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Abbas, the encroachments have not only marred the city's beauty but also caused significant traffic flow problems. The administration is determined to restore the city's original charm and ensure smooth traffic movement, he further added.

