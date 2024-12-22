Jhelum Launches Major Anti-encroachment Drive, Warnings Issued To Violators
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Municipal Committee Jhelum has embarked on a massive operation to remove encroachments from the city, following orders from the Punjab government. Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Maysam Abbas has instructed the committee to take strict action against encroachers, warning that no concessions will be made during the operation.
The drive, led by Administrator Municipal Committee Additional Deputy Commissioner General Saba Sahar and CO Municipal Committee Jhelum Mubarak Ali Khan, has already removed hundreds of encroachments, including permanent and temporary structures. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the areas.
According to Deputy Commissioner Abbas, the encroachments have not only marred the city's beauty but also caused significant traffic flow problems. The administration is determined to restore the city's original charm and ensure smooth traffic movement, he further added.
APP/abt/378
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jhelum launches major anti-encroachment drive, warnings issued to violators3 minutes ago
-
WCLA concludes its two-day talent hunt at Lahore Fort3 minutes ago
-
RCCI wants stakeholders' input on Tax-Bill 20243 minutes ago
-
Applications sought for solarization of agriculture tube-wells13 minutes ago
-
Over 2.5m benefited from Police Khidmat centers13 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlights youth role in advancing Kashmir Cause13 minutes ago
-
Umar Hayat advises regular inspection of gas equipment to prevent accidents13 minutes ago
-
Killer arrested13 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to host donkey cart race, games, e-sports tourneys13 minutes ago
-
Minister, US envoy attend Christmas celebrations23 minutes ago
-
60 highways schemes to be completed in Faisalabad23 minutes ago
-
Safe city project reviewed23 minutes ago