Jhpiego Launches Fund Raising Campaign For Help Of Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Jhpeigo, an international organization striving to create and deliver transformative health care solutions that save lives, has launched a fundraising campaign the help victims of disastrous floods in the country.
In a message displayed on social media, Jhpeigo Pakistan expressed its mission of disbursing 50,000 relief kits among the flood-affected people in different parts of the country.
Each kit contains food rations, water, sanitation and hygiene kits, first aid supplies and other critical items.
“Our teams stand ready to ensure that the most essential support reaches those in dire need and we need your support,” reads the message of Dr Aminah Khan, Country Director Jhpiego.
Torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan have claimed over 300 lives, with the toll rising. Thousands of families have lost their homes and loved ones, leaving entire communities in urgent need of lifesaving support, Aminah added.
She urged philanthropists and well off people to help Jhpiego in responding to the families impacted by the devastating floods.
