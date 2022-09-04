UrduPoint.com

JI Accuses KP Govt Of Nepotism In Distribution Of Relief Goods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in KP Assembly, Inayatullah has accused the provincial government of political nepotism in distribution of relief among flood affected people and called for its distribution in transparent manner through local government or Pakistan Army.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that flood had played havoc in various districts of the province and termed Kohistan and Dir Upper as worse affected areas. Sahibzada Tariqullah and Mohammad Ali also flanked him on the occasion.

Inayatullah said that according to initial reports collected by him out of 70 mini-power stations, four big stations have been destroyed in flood while about 200 irrigation and drinking water channels had also been destroyed.

He said that beside standing crops, 12 schools and 31 mosques had been destroyed in flood. He said that 10-kilometer long highway from Patrak to Kumrat has washed away; saying the restoration of tourism in Kumrat is difficult in next three years. Similarly, he said that Kumrat National Highway, which had to be completed at the cost of Rs.7 billion will now cost Rs.14 billion.

The JI leader called for framing strategy to prevent losses from floods in future and warned the provincial government against making fake commitments with flood affectees. He called for immediate rehabilitation of hydel power stations in Dir. He also accused the provincial government of committing nepotism in selection of focal persons for flood relief programme.

