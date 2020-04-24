JI, Al-Khidmat Foundation donate medical kits for doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation led by JI deputy chief Liaqat Baloch, on Thursday visited the General Hospital and Gulab Devi Hospital in the city and donated medical kits and gloves for the doctors nurses and the paramedical staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation led by JI deputy chief Liaqat Baloch, on Thursday visited the General Hospital and Gulab Devi Hospital in the city and donated medical kits and gloves for the doctors nurses and the paramedical staff.

The medical kits were handed over to the Young Doctors Association (YDA) at the General Hospital and the Medical Superintendent of the Gulab Devi Hospital. The YDA representative and the M.S thanked the JI and the Al-Khidmat Foundation for the donation.

Speaking on the occasion, Liaqat Baloch said that the doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff were fighting the coronavirus on the front line.

The JI deputy chief also visited Nankana Sahib to oversee the relief work being done there by the JI and Al-Khidmat volunteers.