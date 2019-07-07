UrduPoint.com
JI Ameer Called Upon Government To Control Increasing Use Of Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

JI Ameer called upon government to control increasing use of narcotics

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has called upon the government to control the increasing use of narcotics in educational institutions.

He was talking to JI workers at Mansoora.The JI chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to build play grounds in all districts. However, he said, the narcotics dealers were making the students of schools and colleges addicts while the government was unconcerned.He said that the incompetent rulers had plunged the country and the nation into a situation the only way out from where was collective penitence and the promotion of Islamic teachings.

He said that on one hand, the government was talking of the state of Madina while on the other hand, it was building a atmosphere which was just the opposite of an Islamic state. Sirajul Haq said that the government ministers had admitted that around 6.7 million youth of the country were addicts and these included male and female students of the elite educational institutions.

He said the nation was disturbed because of poverty, hunger and price hike.

