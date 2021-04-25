JI Ameer expresses concern over Corona situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Saturday expressed concern over Corona situation in the country, demanding the government to arrange vaccine on emergency basis and also issue directions to private medical facilities to provide best possible treatment to patients on affordable prices. He also expressed concerns over the anticipated shortages of oxygen stock.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayer of JI leader and former provincial minister KP Haji Habibur Rahman at Buner. He paid tribute to the religious and national services of the late leader and prayed that may the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

JI leaders including party Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Liaqat Baloch, Rashid Naseem, Waqas Jafri, Azhar Iqbal Hassan, Qaisar Sharif also prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.