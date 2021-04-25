UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Ameer Expresses Concern Over Corona Situation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

JI Ameer expresses concern over Corona situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Saturday expressed concern over Corona situation in the country, demanding the government to arrange vaccine on emergency basis and also issue directions to private medical facilities to provide best possible treatment to patients on affordable prices. He also expressed concerns over the anticipated shortages of oxygen stock.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayer of JI leader and former provincial minister KP Haji Habibur Rahman at Buner. He paid tribute to the religious and national services of the late leader and prayed that may the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

JI leaders including party Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Liaqat Baloch, Rashid Naseem, Waqas Jafri, Azhar Iqbal Hassan, Qaisar Sharif also prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Liaqat Baloch Rashid Buner May Prayer Family Government Best

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

27 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

27 minutes ago

Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpaka ..

32 minutes ago

UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, ca ..

32 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

32 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates development proj ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.