Open Menu

JI Ameer Inaugurates Expansion Project Of Jamia-Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 09:06 PM

JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haque on Friday inaugurated the expansion project of the Jamia Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral which was completed in 18 months

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haque on Friday inaugurated the expansion project of the Jamia Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral which was completed in 18 months.

On this occasion, Abdul Akbar Chitrali former member of the National Assembly, Amir District Jamaat Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Ameer JI congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Constituency and Naib Qeima Pakistan Samina Saeed on the completion of the expansion project.

While addressing the women and students, he praised the training and academic and practical services provided by Muhsanat for the construction and refinement of generational thoughts.

Qeima Pakistan Dardana Siddiqui in her address, said that these students are our capital, who have made the establishment of an Islamic system.

Saeed Nazima, Bilqis Murad former member of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Humira Bashir, District Nazim Samira Taj, Inayat Jadoon Naib Qeima Pakistan, Balqis Murad Nazima, Women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Khaleeq Ahmad Khan, Mahmud Jamiat Al-Muhsanat, Principal Zakia Minhas Jamiat Al-Muhsanat, Maulana Jamshed Ahmad Ameer of Lower Chitral District and former District Nazim Mangham Shah were also present.

The participants also expressed solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and Gaza. Later, she presented Chadar to female students and awarded shields and other prizes to those who completed their Academic years and different courses.

APP/mrb/ijz

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Palestine Provincial Assembly Gaza Chitral Jamshed Women From

Recent Stories

Cross border trade important for Pakistan to addre ..

Cross border trade important for Pakistan to address food security challenges am ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu D ..

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi carry out a Tabletop Exer ..

30 minutes ago
 National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25t ..

National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25th edition at Expo Centre Sharj ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry ..

Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry Promotion Agency sign MoU to ..

31 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's success ..

Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's successes in operations for regional ..

32 minutes ago
PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gall ..

PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibi ..

29 minutes ago
 117 Engineering students show compassion through b ..

117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

30 minutes ago
 SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breas ..

SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breast cancer

29 minutes ago
 JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as ..

JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

29 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit to China

29 minutes ago
 Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers ..

Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers in 42 days

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan