JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haque on Friday inaugurated the expansion project of the Jamia Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral which was completed in 18 months.

On this occasion, Abdul Akbar Chitrali former member of the National Assembly, Amir District Jamaat Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Ameer JI congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Constituency and Naib Qeima Pakistan Samina Saeed on the completion of the expansion project.

While addressing the women and students, he praised the training and academic and practical services provided by Muhsanat for the construction and refinement of generational thoughts.

Qeima Pakistan Dardana Siddiqui in her address, said that these students are our capital, who have made the establishment of an Islamic system.

Saeed Nazima, Bilqis Murad former member of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Humira Bashir, District Nazim Samira Taj, Inayat Jadoon Naib Qeima Pakistan, Balqis Murad Nazima, Women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Khaleeq Ahmad Khan, Mahmud Jamiat Al-Muhsanat, Principal Zakia Minhas Jamiat Al-Muhsanat, Maulana Jamshed Ahmad Ameer of Lower Chitral District and former District Nazim Mangham Shah were also present.

The participants also expressed solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and Gaza. Later, she presented Chadar to female students and awarded shields and other prizes to those who completed their Academic years and different courses.

APP/mrb/ijz